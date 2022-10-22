Brokerages Set Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target at $12.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of GHL opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $333,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,674,396.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 37,450 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $333,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,449 shares in the company, valued at $13,674,396.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $251,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,324.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 101,979 shares of company stock worth $871,085 in the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 86.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

