Brokerages Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price at $15.43

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -467.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -466.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 916,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 20.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 239,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 13.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,374 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,789,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile



Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Further Reading

