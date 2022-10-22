Brokerages Set Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Target Price at $150.20

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $131.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.49. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

