Brokerages Set Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Price Target at $968.00

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $968.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 998 ($12.06) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $9.96 on Monday. Pearson has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.8062 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

