Brokerages Set Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Target Price at $36.92

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of RUSMF stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

