Brokerages Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Target Price at $15.33

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Sprinklr Trading Down 1.5 %

CXM opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,222 shares of company stock worth $1,529,093 in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

