Brokerages Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT at $7.86

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.0021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

