Brokerages Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT at $7.86

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.86.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $5.89.
StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StorageVault Canada (SVAUF)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.