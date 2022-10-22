Brokerages Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price at $42.15

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.