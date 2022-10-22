Brokers Issue Forecasts for Equity Residential’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Equity Residential in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.39.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equity Residential stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.