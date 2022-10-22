Brokers Set Expectations for Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $23.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $32.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $36.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $41.80 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.27 earnings per share.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.78.

AMP opened at $267.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

