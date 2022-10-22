Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 33,238 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,994 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,947 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 258,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 364.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 136,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 31.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.27.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

