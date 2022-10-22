Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,242,150 VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,242,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,291,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of VIZIO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VIZIO

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $744,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,058,812 shares in the company, valued at $117,665,759.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $744,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,058,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,665,759.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $93,536.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,183.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,113,520 shares of company stock worth $12,010,203 over the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIZIO Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.27 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZIO shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

VIZIO Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.