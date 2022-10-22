Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 1,776 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.08.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT opened at $454.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

