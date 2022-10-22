Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 509,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $14,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Progyny by 21.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

PGNY opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.63. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $51,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,438.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,699 shares of company stock valued at $11,715,391 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

