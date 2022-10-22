Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.72.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

