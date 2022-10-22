Brown Advisory Inc. Has $12.28 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $190.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.42.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.