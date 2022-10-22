Brown Advisory Inc. Has $13.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,712,000 after acquiring an additional 205,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $219.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

