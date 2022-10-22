Brown Advisory Inc. Has $14.11 Million Holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834,838 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $14,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after buying an additional 355,145 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,258,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 145,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BASE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of BASE opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $47.38.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

