Brown Advisory Inc. Has $16.39 Million Holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,681 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 4.81% of Star Group worth $16,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after buying an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 536,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 140,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGU stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $311.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.66. Star Group, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Star Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

