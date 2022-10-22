Brown Advisory Inc. Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.