Brown Advisory Inc. Has $9.85 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 485,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 165.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 277,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Citigroup by 180.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Price Performance

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

C opened at $44.26 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

