Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,123,000 after acquiring an additional 409,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,695,000 after buying an additional 148,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,561,000 after buying an additional 477,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,564,000 after buying an additional 301,265 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $80.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.