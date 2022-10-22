Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,790,000 after buying an additional 1,047,041 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after buying an additional 821,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNOW opened at $177.10 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.49.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

