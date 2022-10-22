Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $16,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $77,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $188,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 0.1 %

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. The company had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 142.37%.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $409,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,254,666.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $409,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,254,666.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,114,500. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

