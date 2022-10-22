Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.82 and its 200-day moving average is $157.23.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.