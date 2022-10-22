Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,590 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

NYSE:CAT opened at $190.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

