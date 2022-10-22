Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average of $84.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

