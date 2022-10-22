Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,590 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Liberty Broadband worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 323.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDA opened at $75.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $174.18. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

