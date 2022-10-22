Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,887 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $382.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.93. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.