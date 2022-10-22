Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after buying an additional 886,811 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,251,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after buying an additional 368,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,015,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $231.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.35 and its 200 day moving average is $228.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.