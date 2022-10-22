Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 45,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $269.39 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

