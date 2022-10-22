Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 22,046 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,046 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 340.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $750,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $216.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.66.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

