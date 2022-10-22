Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,744 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Airbnb by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,557,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $688,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 848,279 shares of company stock worth $100,592,908 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb Trading Up 2.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $119.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average is $118.72.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.