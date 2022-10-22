Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 307 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $383.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.10. The firm has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

