Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 3,729 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,377,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,792,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.05.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $117,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,794,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 711,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,460,362. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

