Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 813,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.81% of Oceaneering International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OII. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 15.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OII. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Barclays cut shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Earl Childress acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,441.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Earl Childress acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,441.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at $952,675.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

