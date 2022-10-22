Brown & Brown (BRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 63.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

