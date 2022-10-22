Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CFO Vojin Todorovic Sells 19,495 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 19,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $293,594.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:BBW opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.72. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.67 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 44.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 309,300.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.