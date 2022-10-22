Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $85.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.92% from the company’s previous close.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.07. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.