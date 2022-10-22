Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,585 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Kraft Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.9% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.9 %

XOM opened at $105.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

