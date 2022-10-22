Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$30.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MFI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.83.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.10. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$19.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.