Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$79.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$108.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.88.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$96.66 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$86.12 and a 52 week high of C$106.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The company has a market cap of C$89.89 billion and a PE ratio of 33.68.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.16 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total value of C$2,611,452.89. In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total value of C$2,611,452.89. Also, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total transaction of C$242,697.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$468,804.60. Insiders sold a total of 79,425 shares of company stock worth $7,925,898 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

