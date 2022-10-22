Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Price Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) shares fell 7.6% on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Canadian Solar traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.27. 5,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,031,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 91.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile



Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

