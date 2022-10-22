Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$215.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$210.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$258.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$213.00 to C$196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$149.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$156.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$166.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.80 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$143.30 and a 52-week high of C$196.75.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.