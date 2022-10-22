Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital One Financial Price Performance

In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

