Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,700 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Gladstone Land worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 6.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 11.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 161.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 10,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 0.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $19.45 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -196.42%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

