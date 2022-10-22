Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091,042 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Down 0.9 %

Catalent stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.11 and a 12 month high of $140.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,948 shares of company stock worth $1,945,380 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

