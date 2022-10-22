Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.99%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Celestica Stock Performance
CLS stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. Celestica has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $13.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celestica (CLS)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.