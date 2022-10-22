Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 291 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 2.1 %

FedEx stock opened at $153.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.09 and its 200 day moving average is $206.28.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

