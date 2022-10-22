Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 615 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,160,000 after purchasing an additional 217,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sempra by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sempra by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,309,000 after purchasing an additional 252,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $142.28 on Friday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.74 and a 200-day moving average of $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 128.29%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

